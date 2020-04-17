The deaths of two more Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Thursday, along with 71 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The two who died — bringing the tally of COVID-19-related deaths to 34 — were a Hillsborough County woman and a Rockingham County man. Both were at least 60, according to official reporting.
The new positives bring New Hampshire’s total to 1,211, according to the state health department. This is one higher than the sum of 71 and the 1,139 cases the agency reported Wednesday. (A spokesman told The Sentinel earlier this week that the daily updates represent the best information available as of 9 a.m. but that additional investigation can lead to new information.)
No new cases were announced in Cheshire County, which has seen a total of 26 positives in residents of Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.
One new case was identified in Sullivan County and four in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. Because of the way the state reports these results, it’s unclear whether any of these new cases live in local communities that have previously seen positives: Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hillsboro, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Temple.
All of the above communities in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Sullivan counties were listed in Thursday’s update as having the same range of confirmed case numbers as in Wednesday’s update: one to four in every community except Hillsboro, Keene, New Ipswich and Rindge, which each have five to nine.
State health officials have said the virus is likely circulating throughout most of New Hampshire, even in communities that have not yet had confirmed cases.
Of the 1,211 people in the state who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, 455 had recovered and 187 had been hospitalized.