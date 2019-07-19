In a unanimous vote Friday, the N.H. Supreme Court upheld a state committee’s rejection of the Northern Pass transmission line, a long-running $1.6 billion project in New Hampshire to supply power to a million homes in southern New England.
The justices unanimously affirmed the state Site Evaluation Committee’s 2018 denial of the proposal, ruling that the SEC acted legally in how it rejected the project.
Proposed in 2010 as a means to send Canadian hydropower through 192 miles of transmission lines, Northern Pass has been one of the most contentious projects in the state.
Strong and enduring opposition came from rural residents and environmentalists. Unions and companies with business interests in the project were among its most-ardent supporters.
Eversource has spent about $300 million over nearly a decade trying to get the project built. It would have ferried 1,100 megawatts of Canadian hydropower through the White Mountains to the New England grid.
The utility had argued that the SEC didn’t fairly consider Northern Pass before rejecting it. The committee said it could not find, based on extensive evidence from Eversource and others, that the project would not disrupt orderly development in its region.
The Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) released the following statement Friday after the high court’s vote:
“Today’s Supreme Court decision is the right one for New Hampshire,” said Tom Irwin, vice president and director of CLF New Hampshire. “Eversource has been nothing but dismissive of community concerns throughout this process and that alone is enough to reject Northern Pass for good. This project has always been bad for the state and Eversource needs to move on.”
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, in its own statement, said the court’s ruling Friday showed there is no viable path forward for Northern Pass.