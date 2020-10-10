The N.H. Supreme Court on Friday upheld the convictions of a Hinsdale man found guilty last year of sexual abusing a child.
A Cheshire County jury found Joshua S. Martin, now 42, guilty of eight counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault after a three-day trial in January 2019. He was later sentenced to 30 to 60 years in N.H. State Prison.
During the trial, the victim testified Martin had sexually assaulted her multiple times during her childhood and teenage years. She said he sometimes tied her down to a bed first.
Martin maintained his innocence, saying at his March 2019 sentencing, “I am 125 percent not guilty of these horrible claims.”
On appeal, Martin’s lawyer argued that the jury’s verdict was not supported by the evidence at trial, pointing to what he said were inconsistent or contradictory statements by the victim.
The Supreme Court unanimously disagreed in its order Friday, writing that the evidence was enough for a jury to find the defendant guilty.
"We're disappointed and respectfully disagree with the court's decision," Martin's lawyer, Richard Guerriero, said via email Saturday.
This article has been updated with a comment from Martin's attorney.