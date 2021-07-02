CONCORD — A 2017 state law that required people registering to vote within 30 days of an election to provide proof of “domicile” is unconstitutional, the N.H. Supreme Court ruled Friday.
In a 4-0 decision, justices upheld a Hillsborough County Superior Court ruling that the law, N.H. Senate Bill 3, violated Part I, Article 11 of the state constitution, which deals with elections and the right to vote.
“We conclude that SB 3 imposes unreasonable burdens on the right to vote,” Justice Patrick Donovan wrote. “We also conclude that the State failed to carry its burden to demonstrate that SB 3 is substantially related to an important governmental objective.”
Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Republican-backed bill in July 2017, changing the definition of domicile and the requirements for documenting the domicile for voting purposes, placing a greater burden on those seeking to register to vote within 30 days of an election, including same-day registrants.
The law provided these sorts of voters the option of either promising — under penalty of a $5,000 fine and/or a year in jail — to provide proof of residency within 10 days or to sign off on having elections officials investigate the claim of residency.
The N.H. Democratic Party and League of Women Voters sued the state, claiming the law was “highly confusing, unnecessary, and intimidating hurdles to voting,” and would disenfranchise voters and reduce voter turnout and could make younger voters such as college students less likely to vote. Proponents of the law have argued that it would enhance election security and protect against voter fraud.
A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order in September 2017 that prevented the state from implementing the law. The following October, another superior court judge ruled that the state would not be able to enforce SB 3 in that year’s midterms elections. Before the November elections, though, the supreme court ruled that the law would take effect, since the superior court injunction came too close to the election and could have led to confusion at the polls.
At that time, though, the high court did not rule on the merits of the law. In Friday’s ruling, though, the justices affirmed an April 2020 superior court decision and ruled “that SB 3 must be stricken in its entirety.”