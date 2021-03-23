CONCORD — The N.H. Supreme Court on Tuesday sent an education-funding lawsuit brought by ConVal and other local school districts back to Cheshire County Superior Court, saying the lower court did not use the proper legal analysis when it declared the state's school-funding formula unconstitutional.
In a unanimous decision from the court, Justice Patrick E. Donovan wrote that Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff relied on "legislative history," rather than the actual text of state statute, in his 2019 ruling that the state fails to meet its constitutional obligation to fund an adequate education.
The Supreme Court also held that the lower court needed to address factual disputes between the state and the school districts involved in the case — ConVal, Winchester, Monadnock Regional and Mascenic Regional — before it could determine the constitutionality of the state's school-funding formula.
"We agree that resolving this fact-driven dispute is a prerequisite for determining whether the amount of funding set forth in [the statue setting the funding formula] is sufficient to deliver the opportunity for an adequate education," Donovan wrote in the opinion. "At this stage of the litigation, this dispute is not suited to resolution by summary judgment."
The Supreme Court ultimately decided to send the case back to Cheshire County for further proceedings consistent with the high court's ruling.
ConVal’s lawsuit is the latest in a line of school funding cases dating back to the early 1990s, when the state Supreme Court issued its landmark Claremont I and II decisions. Those opinions held that the state must fund an "adequate education."
The ConVal School District — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — sued the state in March 2019 in Cheshire County Superior Court. The Winchester, Monadnock Regional and Mascenic Regional school districts later joined the suit, which argued that the state has failed to meet its constitutional obligation to adequately fund education.
Ruoff ruled largely in favor of the districts in June 2019, but both sides appealed to the state's high court. Attorneys for the state and the districts filed briefs with the court through last summer, and justices heard oral arguments in the case last September.
During that hearing, Solicitor General Daniel E. Will of the N.H. Attorney General’s Office argued that the districts failed to prove that the state is not meeting its constitutional obligation, and that the superior court rushed the initial case.
Meanwhile, Manchester-based attorney Michael Tierney, who represents the districts, said during oral argument that the state has underfunded public education for years, and the districts proved that they cannot provide a constitutionally adequate education with the funding provided by the state, leaving overburdened local taxpayers to make up the difference.
For the current school year, the state provided districts with a baseline of $3,708 per student in "adequacy aid," plus additional amounts tied to students’ socioeconomic status, how many are in special education programs and other factors.
Statewide, districts spent an average of $16,823 per student in the 2019-2020, not including tuition to out-of-district schools, transportation, equipment and construction, according to data from the N.H. Department of Education.