A lawsuit over whether to disclose the so-called Laurie list, a database of police officers with credibility issues, will continue after the N.H. Supreme Court sent the matter back to a lower court for further proceedings.
The N.H. Attorney General’s Office has argued that the list should stay confidential based on several provisions in state law. The Supreme Court, in an opinion issued Friday, rejected every argument but one — that the document may implicate police officers’ privacy.
The question now before a judge is essentially this: Would disclosing the list violate the officers’ privacy, and if so, does that outweigh the public interest in learning their names?
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of New Hampshire and multiple New Hampshire news outlets, including The Sentinel.
The Exculpatory Evidence Schedule was created in 2017 to help prosecutors meet a constitutional obligation — turning over favorable evidence to the defense. The N.H. Supreme Court held in 1995 that that mandate includes evidence from a personnel file that could undermine the credibility of a police officer testifying at trial.
Thanks to that case, State v. Laurie, previous versions of the exculpatory evidence schedule were called Laurie lists.
Lying in court or in a police report, falsification of records or evidence, criminal conduct, abuse of power, excessive force or mental instability leading to disciplinary action can land someone on the list, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
The Attorney General’s Office has released versions of the list with officers’ names redacted. The news outlets’ lawsuit sought an unredacted version. A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge in April 2019 held that the full list should be disclosed. The state appealed that ruling to the N.H. Supreme Court.
The case involved technical arguments over state laws related to transparency, personnel records and confidentiality. But at its core was a fundamental disagreement about whether the list should enter the public domain.
The news outlets and the ACLU have argued that the public has a right to know about police officers found to have lied or abused their authority.
The state’s “policy of keeping the EES List secret is not only legally incorrect, but it also shields officers who have engaged in serious misconduct,” lawyers for the ACLU wrote in a brief. “ … This secrecy serves no public interest.”
Lawyers for the state have said the list was never meant to be released publicly and it’s unclear how accurate it is.
“It’s akin to me having made a few notes of things that I want to remember that might or might not be important,” Solicitor General Daniel E. Will said during oral arguments last month.
They argued that the list is covered under a state law protecting police personnel files, as well as exemptions to the state’s Right to Know Law for personnel-related material.
The Supreme Court held that the list is neither a personnel file nor shielded by the Right to Know Law’s personnel exemptions. However, it left open the question of whether the list is an “other file whose disclosure would constitute an invasion of privacy.”
“The parties may litigate this issue on remand,” Associate Justice Gary E. Hicks wrote in the opinion, which was joined unanimously.