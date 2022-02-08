The N.H. Supreme Court affirmed that the Keene School District violated the terms of its collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union, according to the court’s opinion issued Tuesday morning. The decision upholds those made previously by Cheshire County Superior Court and a third-party arbitrator.
The opinion is the latest development in a long-running dispute between the district and the Keene Education Association, which claims the district unlawfully reduced the pensions of retired educators.
Randall Burns and R. Scott Hyde filed a grievance with the district in April 2019 over its decision to wait until several months after their retirement that July to pay their early-retirement stipend. Burns taught at the Cheshire Career Center and Hyde at Keene High School.
The N.H. Retirement System calculates teachers’ pensions by averaging their three highest-earning years. After an employee’s last year of work, the rules say, any final bonuses or early-retirement incentives must be paid within 120 days to be added to that year’s salary and factored into pension calculations.
Burns and Hyde said they did not receive their stipends until November 2019, and they argued that by delaying those payments, the district intentionally lowered their lifetime earnings by about $100 a month for the entirety of their pensions.
The district denied those allegations.
In April 2020, a third-party arbitrator — Boston-based James S. Cooper — ruled in the union’s favor, saying that the district had misapplied the terms of the collective-bargaining agreement between the district and the Keene Education Association.
The district appealed Cooper’s decision to Cheshire County Superior Court, arguing that he had ruled incorrectly and had issued a judgment beyond the scope of its arbitration request, but those claims were dismissed by Superior Court Judge David Ruoff in January 2020. The district then appealed to the state Supreme Court.