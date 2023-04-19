CONCORD — The N.H. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the COVID-19 pandemic did not entitle New Hampshire hotels, including two in Keene, to prorated assessments due to damage from a natural disaster, according to an opinion released Tuesday.
Jhm Hix Keene, LLC and Vidhi Hospitality, LLC, along with seven other plaintiffs that owned property where they operated hotels in the state, filed tax abatement applications within their municipalities before March 1, 2021, according to the opinion. Jhm Hix, LLC owned the Holiday Inn Express property on Key Road in August 2021 when the suit was filed, but sold it to Swami Shree, LLC in June 2022, Keene records indicate. Vidhi Hospitality, LLC has owned the Best Western Plus property off Winchester Street since 2007.
The companies based their argument on RSA 76:21, which states “whenever a taxable building is damaged due to unintended fire or natural disaster to the extent that it renders the building not able to be used for its intended use, the assessing officials shall prorate the assessment for the building for the current tax year.”
The companies, suing the communities of Keene, Manchester, Bedford and Laconia separately, filed a motion to consolidate and a motion to transfer the case to the Supreme Court to rule on the matter without a lower court ruling. The plaintiffs argued before the high court on Dec. 13, saying their buildings were damaged by the pandemic because they “were not allowed to continue their business,” as quoted in the opinion. This, they asserted, caused a significant income decline and impacted the fair market value of the buildings, the opinion states.
The court wrote that it declined “to read economic loss without physical damage into RSA 76:21 where it does not exist in the plain language of the statute.”
Roy W. Tilsley, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said that they were disappointed in the decision.
Vinodkumar Patel, the registered agent for Jhm Hix Keene, LLC, and Hitesh Patel, the registered agent for Vidhi Hospitality, LLC, did not return a request for comment Tuesday afternoon. Elizabeth Dragon, Keene’s city manager, was also not immediately reachable.
N.H. Secretary of State business records list Hitesh Patel as the registered agent of Naksh Hospitality, LLC, one of the companies suing Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.