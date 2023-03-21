CONCORD — The Roxbury Planning Board was on solid ground in rejecting a proposed three-lot subdivision on a road prone to being muddy, an attorney for the town argued before the N.H. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The N.H. Housing Appeals Board last year reversed the planning board’s decision and said Middletown Road seemed in good condition during a Nov. 30, 2021, site visit, while noting a section was unpaved. It said the planning board didn’t try to set conditions on the development to deal with road or safety concerns.
The town is seeking to have the Supreme Court overturn the state panel’s finding and let the planning board’s ruling to prohibit the subdivision stand.
Amy Manzelli, an attorney for the town, told the court the road is in bad shape at many times of the year.
“Zero, zilch, goose egg, nada — that is precisely how many times the Housing Appeals Board traveled the road at issue in this case during a blizzard, during a washout, during heavy or freezing rain, during mud season or in conditions like this past election day when there was 2 feet of snow, trees and power lines were down, plows couldn’t get up the road and residents had to fend for themselves,” she said.
She also pointed to Roxbury Fire Chief Tim Mason’s comments, included in planning board minutes, that since there are no fire hydrants near the proposed subdivision, water tanker trucks would be needed for firefighting but they can’t get through in winter or mud season.
Such public-safety concerns form the grounds for Roxbury to reject the proposed subdivision under state land-use law, Manzelli said.
She also said the Housing Appeals Board should not have substituted its own assessment of the road for that of the planning board, which was based on local expertise and the fire chief’s testimony.
Auburn-based Greatwoods Unity Forests LLC owns the 159-acre parcel and applied to create the three-lot subdivision, one of 6.5 acres, another of 5.18 acres and a third of 147.6 acres. Initial plans call for homes to be built on the two smaller lots, but not on the larger lot.
The N.H. Housing Appeals Board said in its Feb. 4, 2022, ruling that the planning board seemed focused on what would be developed on the larger lot even though that is not yet at issue.
Attorney Patricia Panciocco represented Greatwoods Unity Forests during Tuesday's oral arguments.
As to the public-safety concerns, Panciocco said it’s common for there to be a lack of fire hydrants in rural areas, and contended the planning board’s decision lacked supporting facts or a listing of specific incidents in which emergency response vehicles had trouble getting to the area or when cars got stuck.
“It begs the question of where does the planning board’s discretion end,” Panciocco said. “Isn’t there a point where they have to support their decisions with facts?”
Panciocco said the board also didn’t entertain the possibility the road could be improved.
“I presented to the board, ‘If there is a specific concern, Mr. Planning Board, what is it; can we work together to resolve it?’ she said.
“It fell on deaf ears. They were hearing nothing of it because that would have required them to contribute and would not in my opinion have accomplished their goal of preventing further development.”
Selectman Mark Funk, who was at Tuesday’s hearing, said recently that Roxbury, which has a population of about 225 people, had spent about $50,000 to date in legal costs to defend the planning board decision.
Last week, about 25 residents turned out to Roxbury’s annual town meeting and approved a $123,175 operating budget, up $31,525, or 34 percent, from the $91,650 budget voters approved last year. Part of that increase was due to costs related to the land-use case, Funk said.
“If we don’t enforce zoning laws, why bother having them?” Funk asked town-meeting attendees. “... If you’ve been up Middletown Road any time in the last three months, you’ll see we can’t handle any traffic up there; we’ve had mud season for three months.”
The N.H. Supreme Court made no immediate ruling after Tuesday’s hearing.
The Housing Appeals Board was created by the Legislature in 2020 as a way to streamline appeals of decisions by municipal boards about housing developments. Lawmakers have been concerned that a lack of new homes and apartments is driving up prices, reducing the labor force and hurting the state’s economy.
Some residential developers have complained of bottlenecks in approval of new projects when the volunteers who sit on local land-use boards make subjective decisions instead of correctly following land-use laws.
