CONCORD — New Hampshire health officials say they’re evaluating President Biden’s directive to vaccinate teachers and school staff before the end of the month but are sticking for now with their original plan to roll out those vaccinations by April.
In a call with school nurses on Wednesday, New Hampshire’s top health officials said they plan to let school staff begin signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the end of March. Phase 2a of the state’s vaccination plans will make shots available to a broad range of staff working with kids, including K-12 teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, childcare workers, and staff of summer camp programs.
Since President Biden’s announcement Tuesday about plans to make the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more available through local pharmacies, neighboring states have accelerated their teacher vaccination timelines.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday that teachers there can start signing up for vaccination appointments next week. Maine also changed course and says all childcare and K-12 teachers will be eligible. On Tuesday, Vermont teachers learned they’ll start getting the vaccine next week.
And Maine will open coronavirus vaccine eligibility to school staff and childcare providers under a directive from Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday.