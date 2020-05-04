Fifteen percent of New Hampshire’s labor force had lost work due to COVID-19 as of two weeks ago, according to a state estimate released Thursday.
The report from the N.H. Department of Employment Security is the latest evidence of the economic devastation caused by COVID-19.
Between March 15 and April 18, New Hampshire residents working in the state filed 116,870 new claims, out of a total workforce of about 780,000, according to the department’s data.
Of those claims, 5,405 came from Cheshire County, representing 13 percent of the local labor force.
The statewide 15-percent figure reflects only New Hampshire residents who filed for unemployment since mid-March — a measure the state is calling the “COVID-19 affected unemployment rate.”
It is not the same as the overall unemployment rate, which may well be higher, according to the state. That’s because the COVID-19 affected rate does not include residents who work in another state or people who were unemployed before the crisis struck. New Hampshire’s overall unemployment rate was about 2.6 percent as of early March.
One thing that makes this economic crisis different from past ones is that public officials don’t necessarily want everyone rushing back to workplaces right now as an infectious disease circulates, said Marie Duggan, a professor of economics at Keene State College.
“Normally, when there’s an unemployment rate of 15 or 20 percent, you would hope to get people back to work,” she said. But in the current situation, public officials want people to largely stay home, she added, “because that’s the only way we know how to stop the spread of the disease.”
That’s why it’s important to financially support people who are not working right now, she said.
Another piece of economic news this past week came in a survey conducted April 18-24 by the Business and Industry Association, an advocacy group representing more than 400 New Hampshire employers.
Of the 108 members that responded, 20 percent had reduced staff as a result of the pandemic, and more were considering doing so. Close to half said they had planned to add employees, before the crisis put hiring on hold.
It’s not a precise reflection of the state’s economic landscape — the survey skewed toward manufacturing and other industries considered essential under Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 26 stay-at-home order, like health care and financial services, said BIA President Jim Roche.
But the health of those companies will be critical to the eventual economic recovery, he said. “Manufacturing in New Hampshire drives the state’s economy in a way that no other sector does.”
He said it was a positive sign that many of those businesses were still open — about 90 percent continued to operate in some fashion. But he noted that 81.5 percent reported losing revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis. Many had implemented remote working or had limited interactions with customers.
Statewide, more than 30,000 retail employees and more than 28,000 food and beverage service workers had filed unemployment claims as of April 18, according to the N.H. Employment Security figures.
Other highly affected areas included health care, with 18,824 claims between hospitals, residential facilities and ambulatory services; administrative and support services, with 12,001; manufacturing, with about 9,800; education and social services, with more than 6,000 each; and accommodations and recreation, which each had roughly 5,800.