A COVID-19 outbreak at the N.H. State Prison has resulted in its first death, according to data released Wednesday by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
A total of 184 inmates and 58 staff had tested positive at the Concord prison as of Wednesday, according to the state health department. A spokeswoman for the N.H. Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a question about whether it was an inmate or employee who had died.
It was one of at least six active outbreaks in New Hampshire’s jails and prisons, according to the state health department. The others are at the Secure Psychiatric Unit in Concord, the state’s Northern N.H. Correctional Facility in Berlin, and the Hillsborough, Merrimack and Strafford county jails.
In addition, New Hampshire’s only federal prison, FCI Berlin, had three active infections among inmates and three among staff, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website.
No deaths have been reported at any of those other facilities.
The Cheshire County jail had not had any inmate cases as of Wednesday, according to Superintendent Doug Iosue. He said one staff member tested positive about three weeks ago; all other staff were tested and came back negative.