An employee at the N.H. State Prison for Men in Concord tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last week, according to the N.H. Department of Corrections.
The department said Monday that the employee tested positive Friday and is isolating at home.
The employee last worked at the prison Wednesday, March 25, according to a news release from the department. The employee returned last Wednesday but was not allowed into the facility due to a screening process that keeps out anyone who has symptoms of the respiratory illness.
The department's release does not say why the employee did not work between March 25 and the following Wednesday.
As of Monday, no inmates and no other staff had tested positive, the department said.
The Department of Corrections began screening visitors and newly booked inmates at the end of January and updated those protocols in early March, it said in the news release. It suspended visitation and volunteer services in mid-March, and has also engaged in extra sanitization measures.