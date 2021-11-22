CONCORD — The New Hampshire Lottery has announced a record-breaking achievement for sports betting in the state, as sports fans in New Hampshire placed nearly $100 million in wagers in October, exceeding the $68.1 million bet in September of this year — which had been the record high for a single month.
New Hampshire sports bettors placed a total of $98.1 million in bets in October, and, between October and September 2021, total wagering exceeded $166.2 million, the N.H. Lottery said last week.
New Hampshire sports fans have placed more than $239.3 million in bets in 2021, marking a nearly 87 percent year-over-year increase. The N.H. Lottery and DraftKings Inc., the state’s exclusive sports-betting provider, saw sports fans place $68.1 million in mobile sports bets in October, while retail sports betting saw more than $30 million in total wagering.
“We are extremely pleased to see sports betting continue to build tremendous momentum as total sports wagering approached $100 million last month,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the N.H. Lottery. “This is exactly the kind of success we envisioned when we teamed up with DraftKings to implement a customer-centric and regulated sports betting framework in the Granite State. Our success means more revenue for our schools, which drives everything we do. Our players were also the big winners, as sports bettors had their winningest month on record in October.”
Players had five weekends in October to wager on professional and college football, which in part drove last month’s wagering increase. In addition, players won a record $92.7 million last month.
Professional and college football continued to account for about half of the bets placed in October, while professional baseball, basketball and soccer accounted for roughly 33 percent of bets.
The N.H. Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in the state on Dec. 30, 2019 and since that time have opened three retail sportsbooks: DraftKings Sportsbook at the Brook in Seabrook and DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo, which now has locations in Manchester and Dover.