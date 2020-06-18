New Hampshire health officials Wednesday reported 73 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, but most of those cases are associated with recurring testing of residents at long-term care facilities.
The state also reported four more deaths attributed to COVID-19. All of the deaths announced Wednesday involved Hillsborough County residents who were at least 60; they include one man and three women.
About 75 percent of the 73 positive results announced yesterday are associated with testing of people at three long-term care facilities seeing outbreaks, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
One of the newly announced positives was from Cheshire County, and 30 were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 5,436 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed statewide, and 4,104 of those have recovered. A total of 330 deaths and 531 hospitalizations have been attributed to the disease.
As of Wednesday morning, one to four current cases were listed in each of the following local communities: Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield , Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Rindge and Winchester. Peterborough was listed with five.