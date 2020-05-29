Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Connected Care and Center for Telehealth were doing seven virtual appointments daily. Once the outbreak began in New Hampshire, that number quickly rose to 200.
Dr. Kevin Curtis, medical director for the center, used the statistic during a roundtable discussion Thursday with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and others to illustrate how his industry has relied on Internet access to consult with patients during the outbreak.
“These are appointments that couldn’t have happened otherwise and that could only happen, in many cases, in the face of adequate broadband,” he said during the discussion, which also included Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel and state leaders in education and business.
Curtis said that since the crisis started, the center has conducted 50,000 virtual outpatient visits.
Since March, schools, government buildings and many businesses have been ordered to close in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, leaving a large number of employees and students to quickly adapt to working from home. The purpose of Thursday’s meeting — which itself was dependent on Internet connection since it was held via videoconference — was to discuss what connectivity needs are not being met.
For some Granite Staters, including many in Keene and surrounding towns, adequate Internet access is not guaranteed.
Hassan, who was in Keene in February to discuss connectivity issues in the Monadnock Region, said enhancing broadband access is something she’s been working on since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
But now, with schools, businesses and governments having switched to working remotely, Hassan said, it’s become even clearer how necessary a home Internet connection is.
“It’s critically important that we learn not only what we can do moving forward to close these gaps, but it’s also really important to find out what’s going on right now and what kind of additional assistance our various communities may need as we continue to weather this current storm,” Hassan said.
Tim Murphy, executive director of the Southwest Region Planning Commission, said his organization had been working on strategies for improving broadband access in the area well before the virus disrupted daily life for so many people.
He said some communities in the largely rural region don’t meet the specifications Internet providers look for when determining where to build out their infrastructure, such as how many homes are on a given street. He said it would be helpful to see more federal programming aimed at connecting rural residences to the Internet.
“Support in those areas that would allow for coordination among communities and ... exploring feasible design solutions would be really helpful,” he said.
Murphy also said some of these programs should reassess what they consider rural. He said some define rural communities as having six people or fewer per square mile, even though some local communities experiencing connectivity issues have as many as 100 people per square mile.
Education is another area where high-speed Internet access is critical. Berlin Public Schools Superintendent Julie King and Gilmanton School District Spanish teacher Terry Burlingame told stories about the issues teachers and students have had getting online.
Burlingame said she’s heard of parents driving their children to the parking lots of schools to use their WiFi connections and teachers spending their own money to upgrade their Internet so they can continue to effectively teach.
Rosenworcel echoed Hassan in saying Internet access is no longer a luxury but an essential component of daily life. She said she wants to see the FCC use the pandemic as motivation to begin addressing coverage gaps.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to use this crisis to make meaningful progress with broadband for all,” the commissioner said. “That might seem like an audacious goal, but we did it with rural electrification ... a century ago. I feel like we can do it again because this is the infrastructure that is necessary for every community to thrive in the 21st century.”