The N.H. Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill by Keene Democratic Rep. Joe Schapiro to provide dental care to adults on Medicaid.
House Bill 103 previously passed the House and now goes to the Senate Finance Committee, for consideration of fiscal elements of the legislation.
The federal government requires dental benefits for children on Medicaid, the system that provides health care to people of low income. Adult dental coverage is optional, and New Hampshire Medicaid doesn't provide it, which is why Schapiro sponsored the bill.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said in the Senate hearing Thursday that the bill has major positive implications.
“You know, we pass a lot of bills here, many of them are technical in nature, they make some changes to programs or definitions,” she said. “Only a few of them have a direct positive impact on people’s lives, and House Bill 103 is one of those few.”
She said 100,000 people of low income would benefit.
“Dental care is a kind of health care they have not been able to access before because of the prohibitive costs," she said. "I’m so proud that New Hampshire will join 35 other states to provide this important benefit.”
The bill is estimated to require $6.9 million in state funds per year. The yearly federal share would be about $17 million. For comparison, the entire state budget is about $6.5 billion per year.
For the first three years, state funding would come from a $21 million settlement the state has reached with Centene Corp. over pharmacy benefit services costs in the Medicaid program, including the pricing of prescription drugs.
The new Medicaid benefit would take effect on April 1, 2023, and include diagnostic and preventive dental services, restorative treatment such as filling cavities and oral surgery needed to relieve pain, eliminate infection or prevent imminent tooth loss.
The individual benefit would be capped at $1,500 per year, excluding preventive services. Rules will be written to require some cost sharing for patients with family incomes above the federal poverty level.