A bill that has passed the N.H. House would update the state's indecent exposure statute to outlaw so-called “cyber flashing,” in which someone transmits an unsolicited lewd image to another person.
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, one of the co-sponsors of House Bill 1388, said the prevalence of cell phones has led to more of these objectional texts and emails.
“If you’re taking pictures of yourself or somebody else that you have no business sharing, it’s a problem,” she said in an interview Monday.
Under the measure, a person is prohibited from sending an unsolicited “image of himself or herself fornicating, exposing his or her genitals, or performing any other act of gross lewdness.”
The bill would make it a misdemeanor to send such pictures when the recipient “has not indicated by speech or conduct that the recipient has freely consented to receipt of the image.”
When the photo or video is unsolicited, it can be quite jarring, the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Allison Nutting-Wong, D-Nashua, said in testimony before the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Jan. 21.
“When I receive a message or email, I expect to have a conversation not graphic images with no warning,” she said. “These images are often sent without prior contact, purely to get a response.
“When I received one, the advice I was given was to block the sender.”
In-person indecent exposure is a crime, so the statutes should be updated to include images that are transmitted online, she said.
“This is a pervasive, growing problem that is only going to get worse as time goes on unless you put a stop to it now,” Nutting-Wong said.
She said her bill would also cover someone who hacks into an electronic meeting and exposes themselves.
“My mother’s church group got Zoom-flashed or whatever you call it,” she said. “You know these nice old ladies were in bible study and they got hacked. It was very disturbing.”
Giles Bissonnette, the legal director for ACLU-N.H., said in online testimony that such pictures are a problem. He pointed to a 2017 YouGov poll of 2,302 adults showing that nearly half of millennial women in America have received an unsolicited picture of male genitalia.
However, he said there are problems with HB 1388, including free speech concerns. He said the legislation should include wording that the recipient of the image was harassed, annoyed or alarmed, and that this was the intent of the person who sent it.
“This will help ensure that people are not prosecuted for dissemination of speech where there was not an actual injury,” he said.
Bissonnette said there should also be wording specifying the sender knew that the recipient did not consent to getting the image.
“This added protection is important because we believe that individuals should not be prosecuted for recklessly sending a photograph of their genitals to a girlfriend or boyfriend where the sender did not have full knowledge that the image was unwelcome,” he said.
“Without such language, individuals — often young people — could be prosecuted and criminalized.”
He also suggested that violation of the statute should not be considered a misdemeanor until a second offense has occurred.
The bill is subject to revision through the amendment process.
Rhodes, whose House district covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester, said a best practice might be not to send texts with obscene images, even if both parties are consenting.
“How about you don't do it?” she said. “Keep your personal stuff personal.”
HB 1388 is slated for a hearing Tuesday in the N.H. Senate Judiciary Committee, which will be livestreamed. The bill passed the N.H. House on Feb. 16. in a voice vote.