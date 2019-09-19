CONCORD — The N.H. Senate on Thursday sustained Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to grow their own plants.
The Senate's 13-11 vote fell short of the required two-thirds majority of 16 votes needed to override the veto. The House voted to override 259-120 Wednesday, marking the ninth time the chamber has passed a home-grow bill.
Sponsored by Rep. Robert "Renny" Cushing, D-Hampton, and Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, House Bill 364 would have allowed medical marijuana patients and caregivers to possess three mature cannabis plants, three immature plants and 12 seedlings. Caregivers would have been limited to growing for one patient, and the plants would have had to be kept in an enclosed, locked facility.
Medical marijuana is legal in New Hampshire for people with certain serious health conditions to possess up to 2 ounces for therapeutic use with a doctor's prescription.
Qualifying conditions include cancer, glaucoma, HIV, AIDS, hepatitis C, ALS, muscular dystrophy, Crohn's disease, Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis.
With the veto override's failure, patients will still need to visit a dispensary to purchase medical cannabis. There are currently five in New Hampshire, in Dover, Merrimack, Lebanon, Plymouth and Conway. A new dispensary is planned in Keene.