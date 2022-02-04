The N.H. Senate rejected an effort Thursday to place exceptions for rape, incest and fatal fetal anomalies in a state law that prohibits women from getting an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
The ban, which went into effect Jan. 1, includes an exception to save a pregnant woman’s life.
Senators on Thursday approved, 14-10, and sent to the House a bill that would ease the ban’s requirement for an ultrasound procedure before an abortion. If the measure wins final approval, ultrasounds would be required only if the doctor thinks the woman may be at least 24 weeks along in the pregnancy.
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, a medical doctor, said the abortion ban, called the Fetal Protection Act, does not reflect the viewpoint of a majority of New Hampshire residents.
“It does not reflect best practice in medicine, and it does not respond to health-care needs of pregnant women,” Sherman said. “This ban has actually made New Hampshire a less safe place to deliver a baby.”
He said the law makes the state less attractive to obstetricians. A doctor could face a felony charge for violating the statute, which was passed as part of a budget bill last year.
Sherman said it’s cruel not to allow an exception in the law for an abortion after 24 weeks if the fetus has an anomaly making it unable to survive.
“Most importantly, this is not the Legislature’s or the governor’s decision to make. It’s just not,” he said. “These are intensely personal decisions made between a mother and her doctors.”
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, spoke in favor of adding exceptions to the abortion ban for fatal fetal anomalies, incest and rape. She said other states with abortion bans allow such exceptions.
Under the existing law, a woman who is 24 weeks pregnant with a compromised fetus would be required to carry it to term, Rosenwald said.
“We should not force women to carry a pregnancy for up to another 16 weeks with a fetus that cannot survive or is already dead,” she said.
Her proposal to add these exceptions to the abortion ban was rejected on a partisan vote.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said polling shows most Americans believe abortion should be legal in the first three months of pregnancy but should be illegal in the second and third trimesters.
An AP-NORC poll last year of 1,125 adults meant to be a representative sample of the U.S. population found 61 percent support for abortions being legal in the first trimester, dropping to 34 percent in the second trimester and 19 percent in the third trimester.
“I don’t believe New Hampshire and this bill is out of tune with the rest of the country,” Carson said. “We are talking about a late-term abortion. We are not talking about an abortion in the first trimester.”
Carson also said doctors sometimes mistakenly think there is something wrong with the fetus.
“The woman will go ahead and abort the child and the baby was healthy,” she said. “There was nothing wrong with it.”
Carson also said it disturbs her that someone would end a pregnancy because the fetus has a health issue. A disabled child should still have a right to life, she said.
Separate legislation is pending in the House having to do with the Fetal Protection Act.
House Bill 1609, which was backed by Gov. Chris Sununu, would have added exceptions for instances of rape or incest, as well as cases where the fetus has defects so severe as to be “incompatible with life.”
The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee decided last month not to recommend adding the new exceptions but instead supported a single revision to the law by an 11-10 vote. That revision would ease the law’s ultrasound requirement, similar to what the Senate approved Thursday.