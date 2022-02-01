Voters would get a chance to amend the N.H. Constitution to redefine who is allowed to cast ballots in the state under a proposal considered Monday in an N.H. Senate committee.
Current constitutional wording specifies that one must have a domicile in the place where that person is voting in New Hampshire. The proposed constitutional amendment would require people also to have a “primary residence” where they vote.
Some who testified before the N.H. Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee said the wording change could be used to prohibit voting by students who are from out of state but attending New Hampshire colleges and universities.
The proposal would also add U.S. citizenship to voter requirements, which is not in the N.H. Constitution but is mandated under state law.
State Rep. Bob Lynn, R-Windham, a former N.H. Supreme Court justice, testified that adding the citizenship wording to the N.H. Constitution would give the requirement greater permanency than is true for state statutes.
N.H. Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, who is sponsoring the constitutional amendment (CACR 36), said there has been too much confusion over the word “domicile,” and her proposal makes it clear that New Hampshire elections are for New Hampshire residents.
“CACR 36 is all about protecting the integrity of our election process and clarifying who qualifies to vote in New Hampshire,” she said.
Bill O’Brien of Nashua, the former Republican speaker of the N.H. House of Representatives, said the measure could build confidence in the election system and encourage more people to vote.
“They won’t have to worry about voters coming in from other states and saying, ‘My vote is going to make a difference in New Hampshire, so I’m going to vote in New Hampshire’.”
Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, said it’s not clear what adding a constitutional primary residency requirement would do.
He said that if a person were considered to be domiciled in New Hampshire, but has a primary residence elsewhere, that person could be disqualified from voting in either place.
“The way I see it, CACR 36 is either meaningless and totally unnecessary or it grossly violates the U.S. Constitution, all principles of fairness, or possibly both,” Horrigan said.
The N.H. Department of Justice maintains a frequently-asked-questions web page about voting that states the terms “domicile” and “residence” are equivalent.
“When a person makes a town or ward in New Hampshire his or her principal place of physical presence to the exclusion of all other places, that person has established a domicile/residence,” the document says.
If the goal is to prevent college students from voting, that’s not fair either, Horrigan said, adding that young people are more likely than others to vote Democratic.
“I certainly understand why Republicans don’t like that state of affairs, but their preferred long-term solution should be running candidates whose policies appeal to younger voters,” he said.
Olivia Zink, executive director of Open Democracy, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, New Hampshire-based group, said the proposal is an attempt to create distrust in the present election system and could jeopardize voting rights for the state’s 189,000 college and university students.
The N.H. Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee took no immediate action on the proposal. Eventually the committee will decide in an executive session whether to send it to the full House with a recommendation for passage.
A 60 percent majority in the N.H. House and Senate is required to place the measure before voters. In order to change the N.H. Constitution, voters would have to support it by a two-thirds majority.
Co-sponsors of the bill include Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, whose district includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.