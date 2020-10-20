N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch has received the endorsement of 350 Action New Hampshire, her campaign recently announced.
Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is hoping to fend off a challenge from Bedford Republican Denise Ricciardi as she runs for re-election in Senate District 9. Along with other communities, the district includes the local towns of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
On its website, 350 Action said it works to get progressive voters to the polls and “climate champions” into office and to hold “fossil-fueled politicians accountable,” among other things.
“Of all the conflicting priorities battering us at this moment, climate is one we cannot ignore,” Dietsch said in a prepared statement. “At the national level, I urge Congress to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. At the state level, we must stop or override foolhardy, shortsighted vetoes of 100% conservation use of RGGI funds, raising the solar net metering cap, increasing our renewables to the level of surrounding states and studying the possibilities for optimizing energy capacity and resilience through a distributed grid.”
She also described the importance of the state’s continuing to move forward with a regional offshore wind project.
“These must happen in 2021,” she said. “There is no more time to waste.”
The general election is Nov. 3.