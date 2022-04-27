Over objections from the doctor at the table, a state Senate panel on Wednesday supported expanding the ability of pharmacists to dispense ivermectin, favored by some as an alternative treatment for COVID-19.
Republican-backed House Bill 1022 would allow pharmacists to dispense the anti-parasite medication based on a “standing order,” meaning people could get it without a prescription, which is currently required.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 3-2 in favor of recommending that the full Senate approve the House-passed bill.
Meanwhile, the committee did not recommend passage of House Bill 1080, which would allow medical professionals to refuse to do abortions and sterilizations or sell contraceptives if this violates their conscience, and House Bill 1210, requiring employers who receive public funds to allow a “right of conscience” exemption from vaccination.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin for use against COVID-19. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine late last month found the drug did not lower hospital admissions among people with the disease.
While the American Medical Association and the American Pharmacists Association oppose using the drug to prevent or treat COVID-19, the medicine became an internet sensation and has remained popular among some people.
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, a gastroenterologist, is the only doctor on the committee. He said he was shocked that members of the panel supported the legislation and said voting for it would be tantamount to medical malpractice.
“We are putting the health of the people of New Hampshire at risk when we know better,” he told the committee Wednesday.
The bill goes against science, good medical practice and a medical commission process that is used to vet drugs approved for dispensing by standing order, Sherman said. The only drugs now approved for dispensing in this way are oral contraceptives, smoking cessation medication and Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdoses.
Sherman also said the legislation could cause people to ignore drugs that have been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19.
However, Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, the chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee said there are differing medical opinions about ivermectin, including some physicians who say it is effective against the virus.
Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, a member of the committee, also said medical opinion can change, giving as an example evolving views on whether or not low doses of aspirin can be effective in preventing heart disease.
“Doctors don’t always get it right the first time,” Gray said. “Data is reviewed, studies are reviewed and reinterpreted.”
Voting in favor of recommending the bill for passage by the full Senate was Bradley, Gray and Sen. Kevin Avard of Nashua, whose district includes Rindge. Sherman and Sen. Rebecca Whitley, D-Hopkinton, voted in opposition.
Avard was the only member of the committee to recommend full Senate approval of House-passed HB 1080, which would allow providers to conscientiously object to participating in providing abortion, sterilization or artificial contraception services.
“We’re seeing a lot of our rights in jeopardy, and the right of conscience is essential to liberty,” he said.
The panel ended up sending the bill to an interim study after other committee members said it is overly broad, doesn’t have provisions necessary for emergency treatment and could duplicate some rights already protected under federal law.
Avard was also the only member of the committee to urge full Senate passage of House-passed HB 1210, allowing an employee or student to receive a right of conscience exemption from vaccination requirements imposed by companies and postsecondary institutions that receive public funds.
“People should have a right over their own body whether they are vaccinated or not,” he said.
Members of the committee said the bill would violate a vaccination mandate imposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, potentially jeopardizing federal healthcare funding across the state.
“I know that I’m swimming upstream here, but I know we need to resist at some level, if not today, then in the future as to the rights of our citizens to live free in New Hampshire and make choices over their own bodies with regard to vaccines or whatever,” Avard said.
He said the threat of losing federal money amounts to “purchasing some of our liberties away from us.”
Sherman said the bill would interfere with the freedom of businesses to set their own policies regarding vaccinations necessary to preserve public health.
“You talk about liberty and freedom, but it’s very selective,” Sherman said. “You talk about personal freedom, but how about personal responsibility, which I’ve always thought was the major value system of the state of New Hampshire.
“We don’t have the freedom to get behind the wheel of a car when we’re drunk. We decided that personal freedom is trumped by personal responsibility and our commitment to humanity and safety.”
Bradley said the bill could lead to hospitals losing more than $2 billion in federal support and that this would harm New Hampshire seniors on Medicare as well as low-income people on Medicaid.
The committee voted to recommend that bill be sent to an interim study.