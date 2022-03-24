In a partisan vote and without receiving public comment, the N.H. Senate passed a bill Thursday that would add 32 towns and cities to Executive Council District 2, a proposal Democrats say would worsen existing problems of gerrymandering.
The only Democrat on the council, Cinde Warmington of Concord, represents that district, which, now and as proposed, takes in Keene.
She said in an interview that the current district was intended to include as many Democratic voters as possible, to put more of a Republican slant on the council's other districts. The five-district panel has broad powers over state spending, among other executive functions.
Senate Bill 241, as amended by Sen. Jim Gray, R-Rochester, was adopted 12-10. It still needs to pass the House and be signed by the governor.
The proposal would make District 2 even more Democratic, and some of the other districts more Republican, Warmington said.
“As it is, the district is held up as one of the most gerrymandered districts in the country,” she said. “And this would make it even more gerrymandered.
“This would really disenfranchise Democratic voters by concentrating Democratic votes in one district so they have one representative even though this is very much a purple state and our elective bodies should reflect that. These maps are designed not to reflect that.”
Described by many as shaped like a dragon, her district goes from the Vermont border to the Atlantic Ocean. In addition to Keene, it includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester, along with many other municipalities.
District 2 now stretches about 110 road miles from Walpole to Somersworth. The proposed district would stretch about 150 miles from Winchester to Littleton.
The proposed district would no longer include the eastern portion, but would extend south to north across most of the state.
It would take from District 1 Democratic-leaning areas such as Hanover and Lebanon. Peterborough, now in District 5, would also be added to District 2. Stoddard would move from District 2 to District 5.
Warmington complained that the public was not afforded a hearing to comment on the map, which was released publicly on Wednesday.
In comments before the Senate on Thursday, Gray said his proposal was intended to deal with complaints that District 2 as currently configured has a “tail” that goes across the middle of the state.
Electoral district maps are redrawn by state legislatures every 10 years based on updated population figures. Districts within a state are required to have population levels that deviate only slightly from one another.
Gray said this population deviation would be reduced slightly under his proposal. He also said community interests were taken into consideration.
“The map that you have in front of you is a great map, and I believe it should be supported,” he said.
Gray said his overriding goal was to equalize population among districts.
“If you start to get this population closer, the map starts to look ugly, and some people equate that with gerrymandering,” he said.
An often-cited best practice of redistricting is producing compact districts of common interests, but, in practice, the majority political party has wide latitude in determining new maps, subject to court challenge.
The Executive Council map proposed by Gray, like the current map, breaks up Cheshire County between Districts 2 and 5. Swanzey, Troy and Jaffrey would continue to be in District 5, while Keene, Harrisville and Marlborough would remain in District 2.
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, remarked on this before the Senate on Thursday.
“I don’t know why we continue to take Cheshire County and not recognize its county boundaries,” he said. “This would be so easily done. I represent 15 out of 23 towns in Cheshire County currently; I’ve just got to stand and say every map that we see we just keep carving it up, cut it up, cut it up some more; it just doesn’t make sense.”
The GOP controls the N.H. Legislature, which will pass redistricting bills and send them to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for final approval.
The governor has said he would like to see competitive districts. He objected to a congressional redistricting plan that passed the Legislature, and he drew up his own map for consideration. He told reporters Wednesday he hasn’t studied Gray’s proposal closely, but that it did seem to improve the unusual shape of District 2.
Warmington said maps should be drawn to reflect updated population figures, with competitive districts.
“But they should also reflect the communities,” she said. “You should try to keep counties together, try to keep communities together that have shared values.''
Her district now has 49 towns and cities, compared to the 81 that would be in the new district.
“So this is a district where I would be representing from Concord, to Keene, to Littleton.”