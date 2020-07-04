A state senator from Stoddard is backing one of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s Republican challengers.
N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, also a Republican, wrote in a letter to the editor to The Sentinel that Corky Messner of Wolfeboro has her vote.
“As a successful businessman, he can offer experience and insight into creating jobs, making sure U.S. trade agreements are fair and beneficial, and most important, getting American companies to return to the USA,” Ward wrote. “Our economy was strong and solid before the pandemic, and it will be again, but only if fiscal conservatives like Corky are elected to continue the President’s economic policies.”
Messner, whose campaign announced Ward’s endorsement in late April, is one of four Republicans running to unseat Shaheen, D-N.H. The others are Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Don Bolduc of Stratham and Andy Martin of Manchester.
Shaheen, of Madbury, is being challenged from within her own party by Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene.
Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have filed declarations of intent with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office to appear on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot as third-party candidates.
The primary is Sept. 8.
Ward is also running for re-election, in a state senate district that includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard. Ward is the sole candidate on the Republican primary ballot. Jenn Alford-Teaster, a Bradford resident whom Ward defeated in the 2018 general election, is the lone candidate on the Democrats’ ballot.
