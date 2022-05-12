Democratic Sen. Jay Kahn, who has represented Keene and other area communities for the past six years at the Statehouse, told The Sentinel he will not seek re-election this November.
Kahn, 71, a former Keene State College administrator who has been a strong advocate for public education and workforce development, said he’ll take some time to consider what he wants to do next.
“The last six years have been terrific, and I think I’ve been very effective representing Cheshire County on statewide issues, but now’s a good time to think about the next six years, and I don’t see myself being a state senator over that period of time,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
“I need to create the space to consider where my energies should be focused.”
When he was first elected, he said he would like to serve six years, and that’s what he’s done.
“I still have interest in electoral politics, and I want to give some thoughts to what kind of role I should play in the future,” Kahn said.
He said he doesn’t know who will run for the seat when his term representing N.H. Senate District 10 ends Dec. 7. The district, which covers 15 communities in Cheshire County, has been reliably Democratic. He had landslide victories over Republican opponents after succeeding his five-term predecessor, Molly Kelly.
The candidate filing period in New Hampshire begins June 1.
Kahn said he’s proud that in his time in the Senate he’s been able to work across party lines to get things done for the public, including bills to expand broadband access, improve nursing education, create workforce pathways for high-school students and boost higher-education funding so in-state tuition could be frozen.
Meanwhile, the divide between the Republican and Democratic parties seems wider than ever.
Kahn said he’s noticed a trend of New Hampshire legislators who are willing to carry partisan legislation that originates out of state.
“Look at the parental rights bill,” he said. “It resembles the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida. The divisive concepts legislation last year was picked up from a national organization.”
Different versions of House Bill 1431, the so-called “Parental Bill of Rights,” have passed the N.H. House and Senate, so the measure will likely go to a committee of conference to work out the differences. Proponents say it contains necessary safeguards on an intrusive government. Opponents say it is vaguely worded, unnecessary and could lead to lawsuits.
The bill seeks to prohibit state and local governmental bodies from infringing “on the rights of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children unless reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest.”
Kahn said he’s also troubled by Republican-driven cuts to business and interest and dividend taxes that benefit the wealthy, while the average New Hampshire resident struggles to pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation.
The former vice president and interim president at Keene State says he would give a grade of “incomplete” to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
Kahn said he’s had very little opportunity to talk to him.
“It’s one of the disappointments I would reflect on,” Kahn said. “The governor just seems so partisan. He doesn’t work to build relationships across party lines.”
He’s critical of Sununu’s decision last year to sign a budget trailer bill creating a 24-week abortion ban and limiting the ways in which educators can teach about discrimination.
“There is much more to do, and I think it’s time to change leadership if we expect to make progress,” Kahn said.
As he gets ready for the next steps in his life, one thing won’t change. He plans to stay in Keene.
Kahn has lived in the city for more than three decades. He and his wife, Cheryl, have two children and two grandchildren.
He feels New Hampshire’s qualities are sometimes underreported.
“I think we’ve got positive stories to tell about New Hampshire, a lot is going well,” Kahn said. “The quality of life in New Hampshire is pretty good for most people. In spite of the problems of our public schools, there is a great deal of success.”
He praised the solid work of teachers and health care providers. Many businesses are thriving and looking for workers, he added.
For those not needing to be in a large city, he said, New Hampshire can offer an appealing lifestyle.
“That’s what’s unique about New Hampshire,” he said. “You can have the opportunity to do things alongside the environment and in a more rural setting and yet be connected to a broader world that’s doing state-of-the-art work.”