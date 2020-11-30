More people with COVID-19 are in New Hampshire’s hospitals today than at any point in the spring, after patient numbers more than doubled in two weeks.
The state’s hospitals hit their springtime peak on May 13, when they housed 126 COVID-19 patients. New Hampshire crossed that mark sometime between Wednesday and Friday morning, when 131 patients were counted, and kept going. As of Monday morning, 160 COVID patients were hospitalized.
Two weeks ago, that number was in the 70s.
Meanwhile, additional cases have been detected at Hillside Village's Prospect-Woodward assisted-living facility in Keene, according to the state. As of Monday, according to DHHS, 13 residents and seven employees had been infected, up from eight residents and two staff when the outbreak was announced in mid-November.
Also on Monday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said the daily positivity rate for tests was above 5 percent for the second straight day, with 5.5 percent of tests that were done by the method known as PCR coming back positive. The state health department does not provide the daily positivity rate for antigen, or rapid, testing.
A low positivity rate is important for at least two reasons, according to public health experts. It demonstrates that an area is testing enough to catch a large number of cases and has less community transmission of the virus.
New Hampshire had a low positivity rate for months, according to DHHS data, staying under 2 percent for much of the summer and throughout October, before creeping up in November. Last week’s average rate was 4.6 percent.
More broadly, both the hospitalization data and the positivity rate show that the late-fall surge reflects increasing transmission of COVID-19, not just increased testing.
State health officials have said they are seeing widespread community transmission around New Hampshire, including in more rural areas.
Statewide, DHHS announced 514 total new cases Monday, though due to a Thanksgiving backlog, only about half came from Sunday’s results, which have not yet been fully processed. The other half completed Saturday’s total of 497. The state averaged 466 new cases per day over the week ending Saturday, an all-time high.
Of the new cases, 20 were in Cheshire County, 81 were in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and two were in Sullivan County. (The county of residence was still being determined for about a dozen cases.)
The state did not announce any new COVID-related deaths Monday.
All but a handful of towns in the Monadnock Region now have at least one active case, according to DHHS. Topping the list are Keene with 93; Jaffrey with 14; New Ipswich with 12; Rindge and Peterborough with 11 each; Swanzey with 10; and Chesterfield, Winchester and Charlestown with eight apiece.
In a separate announcement Monday night, DHHS said an outbreak tied to a Londonderry establishment, Stumble Inn Bar and Grill, has infected at least 11 people.
The agency reminded Granite Staters to take basic precautions, including by wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing one’s hands often and staying home when sick.
“COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities, so all people need to protect themselves and help prevent further community spread,” DHHS said in the announcement.