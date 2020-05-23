New Hampshire has had its first confirmed case of an inflammatory condition affecting children that is suspected to be linked to the novel coronavirus, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said Friday.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C is a condition in which multiple organs can become inflamed. The cause is still unknown, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but many children with MIS-C had also contracted COVID-19 or were around someone with the viral disease.
New Hampshire’s case involved a Hillsborough County child who was hospitalized, Chan said.
State health officials on Friday also announced that 81 more Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, and five more have died for reasons related to the disease.
One of the new positives is a Cheshire County resident, bringing the county’s total to 51, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Seventeen were in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, which has had 661 cases to date. None of the new cases were in Sullivan County.
Statewide, as of Friday, the state health department was reporting 4,014 positive tests to date and 204 COVID-related deaths.
The new deaths reported Friday were a man and two women from Hillsborough County; a Rockingham County man; and a Merrimack County man. All were at least 60 years old.
The area towns with active cases as of Friday morning, according to the state health department, were Antrim, Chesterfield, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Temple and Washington. Of those, only Rindge had five and the rest had between one and four.