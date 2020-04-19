Fifty more Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, and three more people with the disease have died, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday.
The people who died were a woman from Hillsborough County and a man and a woman from Rockingham County. All three were at least 60 years old.
Including the positive tests announced Sunday, New Hampshire health officials have identified 1,392 cases to date.
Cheshire County had one new case. The town or city of residence was not clear. Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua had four new cases. It is not clear if any were in the Monadnock Region.
No new positive tests were reported in Sullivan County.
Locally, cases have been identified in Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland.
State health officials say the virus is likely circulating in most parts of the state, including in communities where no cases have been confirmed yet.
Of the people in New Hampshire who have tested positive so far, 521 have recovered, 198 have been hospitalized and 41 have died.
Many people with symptoms are not being tested, in accordance with state guidelines that prioritize testing for front-line workers, the sickest patients and certain vulnerable groups.
Seventy-nine people were hospitalized as of Sunday. That number has fluctuated between 63 and 86 over the past week, according to the state health department.