New Hampshire's health department on Tuesday announced that another 20 Granite Staters have died from complications of COVID-19.
The disease's latest victims were 10 residents of Hillsborough County, four residents of Strafford County, three residents of Rockingham County, two residents of Belknap County and one Merrimack County resident. All were at least 60 years old.
To date, the state has attributed 735 deaths to the virus.
In all, 42,697 New Hampshire residents have tested positive since early March, including another 1,029 cases announced Tuesday.
The new cases — which include at least nine from Cheshire County, 10 from Sullivan County and 182 from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua — include results going back several days, and not all results from recent days have been processed yet.
The state's hospitals held 295 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, and 5,883 people in New Hampshire were considered to actively have the virus.
There are currently 162 people with known active cases of coronavirus in Cheshire County.