Gov. Chris Sununu announced three new efforts Tuesday to connect volunteers with organizations that are looking for additional support amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
During an afternoon news conference, Sununu called for volunteers to help provide health care services and to aid nonprofit agencies. He also said the state is looking to work with companies who are willing to shift their manufacturing operations to the production of goods that will be needed in the fight against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
The state has created websites for all three categories to organize volunteers and connect them with the initiatives where they'd be most helpful.
First, he called on volunteers with experience in the health care industry, in both medical and non-medical roles, to step forward to help treat a growing number of patients.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, said volunteers can be licensed nurses, doctors, respiratory specialists, administrators, transportation workers or any other relevant profession. She said the efforts require professionals with a variety of skills who can assist as the caseload increases.
Shibinette said that includes retired or furloughed health care professionals, and the state is prepared to assist with licensing issues.
"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for our state," Shibinette said. "We are tirelessly working to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and we need your help."
Health care volunteers can register at nhresponds.org.
Sununu also announced an effort to coordinate New Hampshire residents who are interested in helping their communities with nonprofit agencies that need help.
He asked potential volunteers and the directors of nonprofit agencies to register at volunteernh.org, which will be used as a tool to help link the two.
Companies interested in producing supplies that are in high demand due to the pandemic can register at the new site www.nheconomy.com/ppehelp.
The website will allow manufacturers to communicate to the state their abilities to make in-demand items, and the state to list which items are needed.
Sununu said more than 100 manufacturers have stepped forward to ask how they can help, whether it's by making devices, medical supplies or personal protective equipment.
"A lot of these manufacturers are retooling," he said. "They're restructuring their entire organization to meet the needs of the COVID-19 crisis, and we just cannot thank them enough."