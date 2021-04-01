K-12 public schools will be required to hold in-person classes five days a week starting April 19, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
During a news conference, Sununu said that 60 percent of New Hampshire schools are already offering full-time in-person classes. Now, the remaining 40 percent will have just over two weeks to prepare to return to a normal schedule.
"We have said all along, and it has been proven, that schools can reopen safely, and that remains as true today as ever," Sununu said during the news conference. "In a few short weeks, all teachers and school staff who want the vaccine will have received their second dose."
He also said that getting kids back into school isn't just an educational concern, but also a matter of mental health and socialization. He said that remote learning was a good substitute in the early days of pandemic, but that it doesn't compare to actually being in a classroom.
Sununu added that districts will still be able to offer a remote option to students who aren't comfortable returning to the classroom.
In February, Sununu announced that all schools would need to offer in-person classes at least two days a week by March 8.
Schools were originally ordered to go remote a year ago, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, though many have since either returned full-time to in-person instruction or have been working with a hybrid model.
In the Monadnock Region, most schools are using some form of a hybrid approach, with in-person learning days ranging from two to four days each week.
Some schools have already returned to full-time in-person schedules, while some others that have been using hybrid models were already in the process of transitioning back to in-person learning prior to Thursday's announcement.
Sentinel staff writer Jack Rooney contributed reporting.