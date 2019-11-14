A state legislative committee studying student violence against school employees has issued recommendations aimed at improving the reporting of such incidents.
The lack of reliable data was a theme that emerged from the testimony the committee heard over several meetings this fall.
Officials with the New Hampshire chapter of the National Education Association, an educators union, said reporting practices varied from school to school, with some failing to file required injury reports with the N.H. Department of Labor. NEA-NH officials also claimed that some public school employees have been discouraged from reporting injuries caused by students.
“The lack of data reliability and analysis inhibits support or referral of resources for schools experiencing violence and unsafe environments for students and employees,” the report states. “In order to find solutions to school violence, there is a need for consistent data collection and personnel to examine it.”
State Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, sponsored the legislation establishing the five-member committee and chaired the group.
The legislative committee’s recommendations come as the Keene Education Association, which represents educators in the Keene School District, has raised concerns about teachers being injured due to violent student behavior. The union has urged the school district to do more to address the issue.
The legislative committee’s report, issued Nov. 1, recommends new legislation that would require public schools to report to the N.H. Department of Education all assaults against school employees, volunteers and visitors.
The committee also recommended requiring public schools to have plans for responding to such incidents and adding language to the law that would forbid employers from discouraging employees from reporting their injuries.
Testimony also revealed confusion over the interpretation of the law governing when teachers can restrain troublesome students. The committee recommended that state agencies develop a consistent understanding of that law and use grant funds for training.
Kahn did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The committee also included state Reps. Donald Bouchard, D-Manchester; David Luneau, D-Hopkinton; Mel Myler, D-Contoocook; and Dan Wolf, R-Newbury.
Department of Labor data show a statewide rise in reports of school employees being injured by another person, from 771 reported incidents in 2014 to 1,410 in 2018, according to numbers provided to the committee.
But there’s some question about how accurate those figures are, due to possible reporting inconsistencies or data-entry mistakes. “We would advise caution in drawing firm conclusions, as the data is indeed ‘raw’, and simply what has been reported to us,” Danielle Albert, a department lawyer, wrote in an email to the committee’s legislative aide.
The Department of Labor statistics are “significantly higher” than separate figures from the Department of Education, underscoring the need for a standardized reporting system, the committee report’s authors wrote.
School officials testified that the incidents can involve students with disabilities or who otherwise struggle to control their emotions. But the issue is not limited to such contexts, and other students can be responsible for violent incidents as well, Bridey Bellemare, executive director of the N.H. Association of School Principals, stressed.
Kristen Guest, who works as a resource officer in the Alton School District, said children may be acting out due to trauma, whether because of drug abuse in families, financial circumstances or other causes.
“The violence is stemming from trauma outside of school, which they then bring in to school and do not know how to handle,” she told the committee, according to a summary of her remarks in the meeting minutes.
An issue in Keene
The Keene School District has seen an increase in reported workplace injuries in recent years, according to data cited by the KEA and confirmed by the district. But as with the state data, it’s not entirely clear what the numbers represent.
District employees reported 15 injuries in 2016, 53 in 2017, 103 in 2018 and 92 in the first six months of 2019, according to the KEA. While the union has reported hearing complaints of “ever-increasing incidents of student violence,” school officials have attributed the increase to efforts to standardize the reporting process, rather than an actual surge in incidents.
The statistics also do not reveal how many injuries resulted from student assaults, compared to workplace accidents or other causes. The Sentinel requested the data broken down by injury type, but the school district denied the request.
Nathan C. Midolo, a lawyer for the district, wrote that this information is exempt from disclosure under two state laws. One shields “information of any pooled risk management program … pertaining to claims analysis or claims management”; the other protects “proceedings and records of the department of labor with respect to workers’ compensation claims.”
The safety issue underlies an ongoing labor dispute between the KEA and the school district. The union alleges the district misused the U.S. Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA, to discipline the union president and another school employee for communications that raised safety concerns about specific incidents involving students. According to the union, employees are reluctant to speak out on the issue for fear of reprisal.
The school district rejects those claims. It says KEA President William Gillard and union member Bonny Nadeau LaRocca in fact violated FERPA by disclosing identifiable information about students. “The District does not discipline teachers for raising safety concerns,” the school district’s lawyers wrote in response.
The district’s response pointed to steps it has taken since 2016 to address safety. But the union says changes are still needed.
At an Oct. 8 school board meeting, it presented a detailed list of recommended steps, including increasing safety training, creating a way for employees to anonymously report safety concerns and holding listening sessions without administrators present.
Separately, employee complaints prompted an inspection of the school district by the Department of Labor. The inspector found a range of safety-related issues, including some related to teacher injuries.
The labor department’s report — based on multiple visits last spring — found that many teachers in special-needs programs at three Keene elementary schools had been injured by student actions, including some that required hospital trips.
The complaints from employees in those programs included not having enough trained staff, the use of substitutes without proper safety training and confusion as to when they are allowed to physically restrain students.
Employees said they weren’t filling out reports for every injury as required, and were being discouraged from doing so “because it would take too much time to document and report all of the frequent injuries,” the report says.
Malay said Wednesday that the school district addressed most of the violations in the report by Nov. 1 and notified the labor department of those it would need more time to fix.
He added that communications have gone out to Unit 29 employees reminding them that they must file injury reports and instructing them to report if they feel they are being discouraged from documenting injuries.
“That’s not OK,” Malay said. “All reports need to be submitted. We need to make sure that all injuries are accounted for.”