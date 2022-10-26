Scores from recently released statewide academic assessment tests show some improvement this year compared to last as COVID-19’s impact on public schools begins to ease.
“Now we’re seeing a turn back upward, which is a positive sign, a very positive sign,” Superintendent Robert Malay of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes Keene and several other area districts, said Tuesday.
But he noted there’s still plenty of room for growth in the percentage of students proficient in reading, math and science. Scores haven’t come close to returning to pre-pandemic levels.
“Ideally, what we want is 100 percent proficient. That’s what we want,” Malay said.
One example of improvement is in math, where 32 percent of students across the Keene School District scored in the proficient range this year, compared to 26 percent last year, 42 percent in 2019 and 46 percent in 2018.
The assessment tests are given in elementary, middle and high schools in the spring.
The Monadnock Regional School District — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — had 29 percent of students scoring at proficient level in math this year, compared to 25 percent a year ago, 42 percent in 2019 and 46 percent in 2018.
The ConVal School District — which includes Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — had 37 percent of students score proficient in math this year, compared to 32 percent last year, 41 percent in 2019 and 38 percent in 2018.
Absenteeism and remote classes were among challenges students navigated during the pandemic. Restrictions caused by COVID-19 prevented the tests from being administered in 2020, when in-person instruction ended in March by emergency order of Gov. Chris Sununu.
“There’s a renewed sense of energy in our buildings, amongst our students and amongst our staff, because it feels a lot different this year than it did last year and the year before that and the year we got sent home early,” Malay said.
Some pandemic protocols are still in place. Malay said that under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to stay out of school for five days. When the student returns, they must wear a well-fitting mask for days six through 10. Otherwise, masks are optional.
“But I would say by and large we are a lot closer to what we considered normal before the pandemic,” Malay said.
Trends in test scores locally seem similar to those across New Hampshire.
“Statewide assessment results show that students increased their proficiency when compared against achievement levels in 2021, however performance still remains slightly lower when compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels,” the N.H. Department of Education said in a prepared statement when it released the latest scores.
The department also has an online dashboard where people can see scores from previous years as well as other information about districts and schools.
Malay said school administrators are studying the data to see where improvements can be made. There is information by district, by school, by grade level and by student subgroups.
“We’re looking at where we test well and where we don’t test well and saying, ‘Maybe we need to put a little bit more focus on this other area that we’re not testing as well at,’ “ he said.
