New Hampshire has begun providing the $300 in additional weekly unemployment benefits authorized under the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday.
During a news conference, Sununu said the state had distributed the additional benefits to those who filed claims during the first eligible week, which was the week ending Jan. 2. He said Tuesday was the earliest day that states were allowed to disburse the additional payments, which are provided in addition to existing unemployment benefits.
Sununu said the state paid the extra money to 14,000 Granite Staters on Tuesday.
The $900 billion relief package was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27. The package was the product of months of congressional debate and also includes $600 stimulus checks for people earning less than $75,000 a year, more funding for small businesses, and support for medical facilities and vaccine distribution.