New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths and 71 more cases of the viral disease.
The two women whose deaths were reported were both Hillsborough County residents who were 60 or older.
The newly announced cases include one from Cheshire County and 12 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. Of the 71 positives, 43 were from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and 28 were from antigen testing, another type of diagnostic test the state health department is now including in its case counts. Wednesday’s daily PCR test positivity rate was listed as 1.1 percent.
Of the 8,800 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19, about 89 percent have recovered. The deaths of 448 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus.
As of Wednesday morning, 18 people were in hospitals, of the 745 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. A total of 507 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included two cases where the community of residence was unknown, along with one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Westmoreland and Winchester.