The deaths of two more Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Wednesday, along with 17 new cases of the viral disease.
The deaths involved a man and a woman, both Hillsborough County residents who were 60 or older. This brings the state’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 411.
None of the newly reported positive tests came from Cheshire or Sullivan counties or from areas of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the more than 6,500 residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 thus far, more than 5,700, or 88 percent, have recovered. As of Wednesday morning, 22 people were in hospitals with the disease. Some 690 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus at some point during the pandemic.
Also on Wednesday, 392 cases in New Hampshire were listed as current, including five cases in Keene, and one to four cases in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge and Walpole.