New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 279 more positive tests for the viral disease. At least 16 of these newly announced cases are from Cheshire County.
The two people who died — bringing the state's total to 502 — were both women who were 60 or older, one from Hillsborough County and one from Merrimack County.
The 279 positives reported Tuesday include seven for which the county of residence was still being determined, four from Sullivan County and 36 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The positives came from both PCR testing and antigen, or rapid, testing. The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 2 percent, which is significantly lower than the 4.3 percent rate reported the day before and the 5 percent threshold commonly cited by public health officials as "too high." The positivity rate for antigen tests is not being provided by the state.
Of the 15,303 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, about 74 percent have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. As of Tuesday morning, 3,551 COVID-19 cases were considered active.
Seventy-seven people were in hospitals for the virus, of the 817 known to have been hospitalized so far.