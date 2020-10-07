New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 53 more cases of the viral illness.
The latest-reported deaths involved two Hillsborough County residents, a man and a woman, who were both 60 or older.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services was still trying to determine the county of residence of five of the 53 newly announced cases. Of the 48 others, one was from Cheshire County, one was from Sullivan County, and eight were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. A total of 34 of the 53 positives were from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and 19 were from antigen tests, another type of diagnostic test the state is now including in its daily case counts.
The state listed Tuesday’s PCR test positivity rate as 0.6 percent.
To date, 8,731 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 89 percent of whom have recovered, according to the New Hampshire health department. As of Tuesday morning, 20 people were in hospitals, of the 743 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Five hundred cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire were considered current. They included five cases where the community of residence was not yet known, along with one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Westmoreland and Winchester.