New Hampshire health officials have announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 52 more cases of the viral disease.
The two men who died — bringing the state’s total number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus to 441 — were both Hillsborough County residents age 60 or older.
The county of residence of two of the newly reported COVID-19 cases was still being determined Thursday, but none of the others were from Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Eleven involved residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Hillsborough County has 148 active cases of COVID-19, according to Thursday’s report, including 54 in Manchester and 36 in Nashua, making Hillsborough the hardest hit county in the state. Cheshire County has 10 and Sullivan County six.
Of the 8,317 people statewide to test positive for COVID-19 to date, about 91 percent have recovered. As of Thursday morning, 15 people were in hospitals, of the 738 known to have been hospitalized for the virus since the pandemic began.
A total of 342 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They include three for which the community of residence was still being determined, along with six in Rindge, and one to four in each of the local communities of Hillsboro , Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The daily average number of tests reported to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services for the week that ended Wednesday was 7,570, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.