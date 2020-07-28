New Hampshire health officials Monday announced seven more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths from the viral disease.
One of the seven positives was from Cheshire County, and at least one involved someone under the age of 18, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
So far, 433 people from infancy to age 19 have tested positive for COVID-19, representing about 6.7 percent of New Hampshire’s total of 6,441 confirmed cases. None of the 409 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have involved children; the youngest person to die was a single patient in the 20 to 29 age range, according to the state health department.
So far, about 87 percent of the people statewide who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from it. As of Monday morning, 20 people were in hospitals. A total of 689 people have been hospitalized for the disease at some point during the pandemic.
Also as of Monday, 407 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They include one to four cases in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Stoddard and Walpole.