The deaths of two more Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Tuesday, along with 19 more cases of the viral disease.
The latest reported deaths — involving women from Hillsborough County and Merrimack County, both 60 or older — bring the state’s confirmed total to 384.
So far, 5,932 people have tested positive for the disease, 4,758 (about 80 percent) of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. One of the 19 new positives was from Cheshire County and three were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
About 10 percent of the COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed statewide have led to hospitalization.
As of Tuesday, one to four current cases were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Walpole.