New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 92 more cases of the viral illness.
The latest death attributed to the novel coronavirus — bringing the state’s total to 469 — involved a Hillsborough County man who was 60 or older.
The county of residence was still being determined for five of the newly reported COVID-19 cases. None of the other 87 were from Cheshire County. Two were from Sullivan County, and 15 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The cases were diagnosed through polymerase chain reaction and antigen testing, and the latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 1.2 percent.
A total of 798 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current Wednesday. They included 13 cases for which the community of residence was still being determined, eight in Keene, five in Hillsboro, and one to four in each of the local communities of Fitzwilliam, Marlow, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Sullivan, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.
Of the 9,917 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19, about 87 percent have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Wednesday morning, 14 people were in hospitals, of the 763 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.