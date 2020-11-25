New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 362 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The man who died, the 513th Granite Stater whose death has been attributed to the novel coronavirus, was a Coos County resident who was 60 or older.
As of Tuesday morning, 121 people were in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 832 known to have been hospitalized to date.
The latest coronavirus positives reported Tuesday include 11 from Cheshire County, two from Sullivan County, 63 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 15 for which the county of residence was still being determined. The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 3.9 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen, or rapid, tests.
So far, 18,382 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 74 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
A total of 4,311 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included 204 for which the county of residence was still unknown, 147 in Cheshire County, 44 in Sullivan County and 615 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of those cases, Keene is listed as having 49, the highest number in Cheshire County. The only towns in the Monadnock Region listed as having no active cases as of Tuesday’s reporting are Acworth, Alstead, Harrisville, Langdon, Marlow, Roxbury, Stoddard and Surry.