For the ninth consecutive day Thursday, New Hampshire health officials announced no additional deaths related to COVID-19.
That toll has not increased since Sept. 15, when officials reported the deaths of two women from Rockingham County, bringing the total to 438.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services did announce additional cases of the viral disease Thursday — 37 of them, bringing the statewide tally of people who have tested positive to 8,044. About 91 percent of those 8,044 have recovered.
As of Thursday morning, 16 people were in hospitals, of the 732 known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
The 281 cases considered current in New Hampshire included two for which the community of residence was unknown and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Keene, Hillsboro and Winchester.
The daily average of COVID-19 tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Wednesday was 4,399, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.