New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced the COVID-19-related deaths of nine more Granite Staters, along with 842 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The newly reported deaths all involved people 60 or older — a Belknap County woman, a woman and man from Hillsborough County, a woman and man from Merrimack County, two Rockingham County women, a Strafford County woman and a Coos County woman.
Most of the newly announced positives are from previous days, and they don’t include test results that were still being processed. Among the 842 were 57 positives from Cheshire County, 16 from Sullivan County, 162 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 36 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.3 percent. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t provide the current antigen positivity rate in its daily updates.
To date, 53,148 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly under 87 percent (46,031 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the state health department. Just under 12 percent (6,239 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of slightly less than 2 percent (878 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 325 in Cheshire County, 192 in Sullivan County, 1,076 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 323 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Tuesday morning, 287 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
Keene leads the region in number of active cases with 77, followed by Peterborough with 30, Walpole with 29, Rindge with 27, Swanzey with 26 and Winchester with 25. Other towns with case numbers in the double digits, according to the state, include Hillsborough with 24, Charlestown and Jaffrey with 22 each, New Ipswich with 21 and Fitzwilliam with 18. Most other area towns are listed as having between one and nine cases. The only towns in the region listed as having no active cases are Nelson and Roxbury.