New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced nine more COVID-19-related deaths, as the number of positive tests for the virus appears to be on the decline.
Like the 11 deaths reported the day before — and the vast majority of the 265 recorded to date — all were people 60 or older. They included five women from Hillsborough County, three men from Hillsborough County and one man from Merrimack County.
Six of these deaths were associated with long-term care facilities, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at a news conference Wednesday.
The latest update also showed the state hitting 4,795 confirmed cases of the viral disease. Although the county of residence of one of the 47 newly announced positive tests was still being determined, none of the 46 other cases involved Cheshire County residents. One involved someone who lives in Sullivan County, while 13 were among residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
New Hampshire is currently conducting an average of about 1,700 COVID-19 tests per day, according to Chan.
Approximately 10 percent — 468 — of the state’s confirmed cases have involved hospitalization. Sixty-six percent — 3,157 — of known COVID-19 patients have recovered.
As of Wednesday morning, active cases were listed in the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Winchester. Each of these communities was listed with one to four current cases.