New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced 11 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s confirmed total to 256. Sixty-five more positive test results have also been tallied.
The newly reported deaths involve 10 Hillsborough County residents — six women and four men — along with one woman who lived in Rockingham County. All of these patients were at least 60 years old.
Although the county of residence of four of the new positives was still being determined, no new cases were reported among Cheshire or Sullivan County residents.
As of Tuesday morning, five current cases were listed in Rindge, with one to four current cases each listed in the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Swanzey, Temple and Winchester.
So far, 462 people, or about 10 percent of the 4,749 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire, have been hospitalized for the disease. A total of 3,071 people, or about 65 percent of known cases, have recovered.