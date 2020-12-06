First cases surged. Then hospitalizations started climbing. Now, increasing numbers of Granite Staters are dying due to COVID-19.
The pattern, if it holds, is not surprising given how the disease progresses. Public health researchers at Harvard reported in July that COVID-19 deaths typically occur somewhere between two to eight weeks after the onset of symptoms — a reminder that the full impact of new cases may not be felt until later.
New Hampshire is now averaging about 650 new coronavirus cases per day, after the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced another 1,113 positive tests over the weekend. (The department has been catching up on test results since Thanksgiving, so that tally includes results going back several days, and the count from the most recent days is not complete.)
As of Sunday, New Hampshire’s hospitals housed 169 patients with COVID-19, the highest number to date and more than triple what it was a month ago.
Most recently, deaths seem to have ticked up sharply. Over the past week, the state announced, on average, more than five COVID-related deaths per day — a total of 38. The prior week, 14 deaths had been announced.
New Hampshire averaged 5.3 deaths per day in May, the pandemic’s deadliest month in the state.
Between Saturday and Sunday, the state announced 12 new deaths related to COVID-19: five residents of Belknap County, three from Hillsborough County, and one each from Coos, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties. All were at least 60 years old.
To date, 564 Granite Staters have died from complications of the disease.
Of the new cases announced over the weekend, at least 43 involve Cheshire County residents. The county had 172 known active cases as of Sunday, according to the state health department.
In The Sentinel’s coverage area, Keene had the highest number of active cases with 79, followed by Chesterfield (15), Swanzey (14), Jaffrey (12), Rindge (11), Peterborough (10), Hinsdale (7), Dublin (6) and Greenfield (5). Most other local communities had between one and five cases.
Of the 24,771 state residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 79 percent have recovered, 2 percent have died and 19 percent currently have the disease.