New Hampshire health officials over the weekend announced five more COVID-19-related deaths and 815 more positive tests for the viral disease.
These figures represent the sum of those reported by the state health department via its daily updates Saturday and Sunday.
The latest reported deaths, bringing the state’s official tally to 512, all involved people 60 or older and included a Sullivan County man, a Hillsborough County man, two Belknap County men and a woman from Coos County.
The positives announced over the weekend included 28 from Cheshire County, nine from Sullivan County and 120 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed Sunday at 2.3 percent. State health officials do not provide the daily positivity rate of antigen, or rapid, testing.
New Hampshire, along with Maine, has been added to Massachusetts’ list of states from which travelers must either provide a negative test for COVID-19 or quarantine, the Associated Press reported Saturday. With the new additions, only Vermont and Hawaii are exempt.
So far, 17,598 people across New Hampshire have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 73 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. As of Sunday morning, 117 people were in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 830 people known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
A total of 4,199 COVID-19 cases statewide were considered current, as of Sunday’s reporting. Of these cases, Keene was listed as having 48. Other area towns listed as having active coronavirus cases include Rindge with 29, Jaffrey and New Ipswich with 17 each, Peterborough with 16, Charlestown with 12, Chesterfield and Hillsborough with 10 each, Swanzey with nine, Walpole with seven, Winchester with six, and Antrim, Dublin and Fitzwilliam with five each.
Area towns listed as having one to four cases include Gilsum, Greenfield, Hancock, Hinsdale, Marlborough, Nelson, Richmond, Troy and Westmoreland. The state doesn’t provide specific numbers when case counts are under five in a community.
The following towns are listed as having no current cases of COVID-19: Acworth, Alstead, Harrisville, Marlow, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan and Surry.
The state is investigating 229 cases where the town of residence remains unknown.